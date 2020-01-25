Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.78.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $279.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. Msci has a 1-year low of $160.02 and a 1-year high of $283.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

