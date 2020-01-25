MVL (MVL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $302,298.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $302,298.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

