Myriad (XMY) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1,051.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,716,965,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.