NAGA Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $432.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

