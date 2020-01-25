Namecoin One Day Volume Reaches $321.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00006168 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, WEX, Bleutrade and SouthXchange. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,390.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.03736173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00735285 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, WEX, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.