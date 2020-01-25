Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $89.11 million and $2.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00008010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01934524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00734020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00581338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitinka, OKEx, Nanex, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Coindeal, CoinEx and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

