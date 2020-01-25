Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $357,505.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,222,577 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.