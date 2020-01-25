National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 977.70 ($12.86).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NG traded up GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,014.40 ($13.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 946.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 888.37. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

