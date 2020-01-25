NavCoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,110.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $55,110.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,197,405 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

