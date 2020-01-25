Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NVGS opened at $12.61 on Friday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

