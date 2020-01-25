NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 6,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.66. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.39.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Marty Stromquist acquired 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

