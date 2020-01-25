NEM (XEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.96 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. NEM has a total market cap of $346.63 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, OKEx and Iquant.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Liquid, Bitbns, Kryptono, Coinbe, Huobi, Livecoin, Kuna, Iquant, Indodax, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Exrates, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, OKEx, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

