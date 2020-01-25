NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. NEM has a total market cap of $348.53 million and $8.26 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Koineks and Iquant.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Huobi, Iquant, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, Bithumb, COSS, Coinbe, Kryptono, Koineks, CoinTiger, Zaif, Indodax, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Liquid, Crex24, YoBit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

