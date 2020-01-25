Neo (NEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $374.56 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Neo has a market capitalization of $733.99 million and approximately $374.56 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Huobi and Bittrex. Over the last week, Neo has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, BitForex, COSS, Koinex, Tidebit, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Switcheo Network, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Coinrail, TDAX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Bibox, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, LBank, Ovis, Bitbns, BCEX, Kucoin, BitMart, BigONE, Upbit, Liquid, Exrates and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

