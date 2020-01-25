Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NEPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NEPT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 584,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

