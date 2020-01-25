Nestree (EGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,126.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last week, Nestree has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $82,126.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052721 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00073818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,413.92 or 1.00868703 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033507 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

