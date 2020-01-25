Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $63,067.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

