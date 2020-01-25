NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday.

NTAP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

