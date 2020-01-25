Netbox Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $347,261.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00053744 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,402,367 coins and its circulating supply is 20,313,880 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.