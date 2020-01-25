Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

