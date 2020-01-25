Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $353.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.