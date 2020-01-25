Neural Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,866.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $16,435.00 and approximately $2,866.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world.

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

