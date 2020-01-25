Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,436.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,436.00 and $44,303.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

