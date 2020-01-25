Neutron 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $487,460.00 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

