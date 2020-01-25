New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 279.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

