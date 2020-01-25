New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:NWHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,052. New Home has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

