New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $241.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.03 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $858.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $895.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $970.80 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

