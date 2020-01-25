Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.40 ($2.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday.

LON NRR traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 192.40 ($2.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The firm has a market cap of $588.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.50. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

