Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

