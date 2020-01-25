Newton (NEW) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

