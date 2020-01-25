NewYorkCoin Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $957,311.00 and $569.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00644801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, YoBit, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

