Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.20 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $57.20 million and $9.49 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bitbns, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, DDEX, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Allbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

