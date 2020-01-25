NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Lessened by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned about 0.38% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

