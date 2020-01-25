NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

