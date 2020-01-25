NEXT (NET) Price Tops $0.67

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. NEXT has a market cap of $27.17 million and approximately $13,998.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00008039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00639569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

