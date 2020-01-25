Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 398,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.