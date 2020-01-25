NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $109,401.09. Insiders sold 85,496 shares of company stock worth $1,270,637 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Svennilson Peter bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $17,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 70,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,706. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

