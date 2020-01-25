Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

