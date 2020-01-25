Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,815.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

