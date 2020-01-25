Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 11.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nike worth $103,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

