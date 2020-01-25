Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $71,025.00 and $38.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.