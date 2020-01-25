Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,474.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,637,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

