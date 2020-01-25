Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 13,180 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. 18,656,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,308. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.