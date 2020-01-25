Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Colfax worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CFX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,149. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

