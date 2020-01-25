Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 24,180 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,652,000 after acquiring an additional 325,085 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,474,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 552,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

