Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 36.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 88,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.78. 1,610,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,969. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.