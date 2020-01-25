Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $288.08. 1,089,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

