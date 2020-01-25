Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.