Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.24. 3,105,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

