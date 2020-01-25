Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $250.48. 9,309,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

